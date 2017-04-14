Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/alan-rosenberg-to-succeed-dave-butler-as-editor-of-providence-journal/

Providence Journal Publisher Janet Hasson announced Thursday that Alan Rosenberg will succeed Dave Butler as the newspaper’s executive editor when Butler retires in June.

Rosenberg, 59, now the managing editor, is a 39-year veteran of the Journal, where he has held a number of key roles in the local news and features departments. Michael McDermott, 40, will become the managing editor. He has been sports editor and, most recently, assistant managing editor for breaking news and features.