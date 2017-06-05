Alisha Owens Named VP and Chief Revenue Officer of NOLA Media Group
Like & Share E&P:
Alisha Owens has been named Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of NOLA Media Group, which publishes The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com.
In her role as CRO, Owens will lead a multiplatform advertising sales department that is responsible for building advertising, marketing sponsorship and market services revenue for NOLA Media Group’s expanding portfolio of local media brands: The Times-Picayune, NOLA.com, MardiGras.com, Where NOLA Eats, NOLA Mundo and One Tammany (premiering June 14).Read More