Alisha Owens Named VP and Chief Revenue Officer of NOLA Media Group

Staff Report | The Times-Picayune June 5, 2017
Alisha Owens has been named Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of NOLA Media Group, which publishes The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com.

In her role as CRO, Owens will lead a multiplatform advertising sales department that is responsible for building advertising, marketing sponsorship and market services revenue for NOLA Media Group’s expanding portfolio of local media brands: The Times-Picayune, NOLA.com, MardiGras.com, Where NOLA Eats, NOLA Mundo and One Tammany (premiering June 14).

