Alisha Owens Named VP and Chief Revenue Officer of NOLA Media Group

Alisha Owens has been named Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer of NOLA Media Group, which publishes The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com.

In her role as CRO, Owens will lead a multiplatform advertising sales department that is responsible for building advertising, marketing sponsorship and market services revenue for NOLA Media Group’s expanding portfolio of local media brands: The Times-Picayune, NOLA.com, MardiGras.com, Where NOLA Eats, NOLA Mundo and One Tammany (premiering June 14).