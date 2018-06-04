Alyssa Rolerson Named Dream Local Digital’s First Chief Operating Officer

Alyssa Rolerson, Dream Local Digital’s first official employee, has been named the digital marketing agency’s first chief operating officer. Rolerson, 28, of Rockland, Maine, joined Dream Local Digital founder and client success officer Shannon Kinney as an intern in April 2010. She has had many roles with the company, including writing content for clients, creating and editing marketing strategies, building our project management infrastructure, developing platforms and the team that provides support and expertise for both clients and partners. She has played an integral role in building and developing most of the workflow and management systems that have enabled the online marketing agency to operate efficiently and continue its growth and national expansion. She is an expert at building and maintaining customer and partner relationships, and her most recent position was director of client services and sales support.

Shannon Kinney, founder and client success officer said, “Alyssa has worked alongside me for more than 8 of the company’s 9 years, building the majority of our workflows, systems, and processes. I am thrilled to see her expand to this new leadership role and cannot think of anyone better suited for it. She has been a tremendous advocate for our customers, our partners, and our company, and now can put all that experience and passion to work as we continue our national expansion and evolve the business for the future. I feel fortunate to have her on our team.”

“I’m excited to accept this new role and to dive deeper into the operations and build solutions to increase our productivity, quality and customer experience as well as building and maintaining close relationships with our partners and vendors. I’m looking forward to bringing the knowledge and experience I’ve gained in the last eight years to this new position and continuing to lead our business as we expand,” said Rolerson.

Rolerson is a midcoast Maine native. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Maine at Augusta in 2012. She serves on the board of directors for Trekkers Inc., a non-profit, outdoor-based mentoring program that connects young people to caring adults through expeditionary learning, community service and adventure-based education.