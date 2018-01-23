People PeopleInTheNews 

Amarillo Globe-News Publisher Les Simpson Stepping Down After 15 years

Jon Mark Beilue | Amarillo Globe-NewsJanuary 23, 2018

Les Simpson, publisher of the Amarillo Globe-News since 2002, announced his resignation Tuesday morning, saying, “the timing is best for me and this newspaper.”

Simpson made the announcement to Globe-News employees. He will work through Friday, ending nearly 15½ years as publisher. He was publisher at the Globe-News longer than any in that position since Morris Communications purchased the newspaper in 1972.

