AMG/Parade Announces Retirement of Newspaper Relations Group Executive and Successor Appointment

AMG/Parade President and CEO Chuck Allen announced today the retirement of its Executive Vice President and Director of Newspaper Relations, Dave Barber, effective July 31, 2018. Kevin Craig, who is currently serving as AMG/Parade’s Senior Vice President of Newspaper Relations will be promoted to Director, effective today, March 5, 2018. Dave will work in partnership with Kevin for a transitional period until his official retirement.

In his new role, Kevin will assume full responsibilities for the Newspaper Relations Group and staff, reporting directly to President and CEO Chuck Allen. Kevin will represent the company on the front lines within the industry and will oversee relationships with 1,600+ newspaper partners throughout the United States, as well as negotiations for circulation, rates and contracts. He will be based in Raleigh, N.C.

“Dave Barber has been the consummate professional and an outstanding executive throughout his career at AMG/Parade and Parade magazine,” said Chuck Allen. “We are grateful for his contributions to the company and while we’re sad he’s decided to retire from the industry, we’re delighted he’s leaving our Newspaper Relations Group in such strong shape and handing the reins to Kevin Craig.”

Dave has three decades of experience working in Newspaper Relations and sales at Parade and USA Weekend. Previously, he held various sales-related positions at United Press International, Sawyer-Ferguson-Walker and several newspapers in New Jersey.

“Kevin has been an invaluable member of the Newspaper Relations Group for nearly a decade—both here at AMG/Parade and prior to that at Parade,” Chuck adds. “As Dave gears up for retirement later this year, we could not be more thrilled for Kevin to step into this well-deserved role. With Kevin’s leadership, talent and incredible industry experience, there is no one better to serve at the helm of our Newspaper Relations Group today.”

Kevin has had a tremendous career working both in the media industry and as a sales executive. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Newspaper Relations Group at AMG/Parade. Prior to that, he was VP of the Newspaper Relations Group at Parade magazine for five years. Before joining Parade, Kevin was Director of Sales & Marketing for Signature Offset in Boulder, Colorado. Earlier in his career, he served as Vice President/National Accounts for the paper manufacturer Abitibi Bowater, Inc. Kevin graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. in Marketing and received an MBA from San Diego State University. Kevin and his wife Jennifer reside in Raleigh, N.C. with their daughter Rylee.