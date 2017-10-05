AMG/Parade Appoints Craig Ettinger as Senior Vice President/Chief Digital

AMG/Parade Executive Vice President Tracey Altman is pleased today to announce and welcome Craig Ettinger as Senior Vice President/Chief Digital Officer of the company. Craig will lead AMG/Parade’s digital media operations and strategy including O&O sites, social, sales integration and digital platform expansion.

Craig brings significant digital expertise to AMG/Parade and an extensive background in online advertising strategy & operations, product development and audience growth.

Craig comes to AMG/Parade from digital media startup Josar Media, where he was Founder and CEO. Josar Media created and launched Tastebud, a successful entertainment app, selected as ‘App of the Day’ by Mashable. Before that, Craig spent 15 years at Time Inc., most recently as the GM of Time.com, where he provided strategic direction for and oversaw daily operations of TIME magazine’s digital business.

“We already have a terrific foundation with wonderful momentum in the Digital group at AMG/Parade,” said Tracey Altman. “As a strategic-minded and data-driven digital business leader, I know Craig will take our work to the next level.”

Craig received a BS in Finance and Law and Public Policy from Syracuse University. He also received an MBA in Finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He currently resides in Larchmont, NY with his wife Jessica and their two kids, Josh and Sara.