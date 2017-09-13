AMG/Parade Names Cathy Cavender to Vice President/Managing Editorial Director of Athlon Special Interest Media

AMG/Parade Executive Vice President Tracey Altman is pleased today to announce and welcome Cathy Cavender as Vice President/Managing Editorial Director of Athlon Special Interest Media.

Cathy, who joins AMG/Parade with decades of experience in the publishing industry, will oversee a total of 60+ issues within the Decorating, Gardening and Women’s Lifestyle Group, and special interest magazines. She will also collaborate across AMG/Parade’s Consumer Marketing, Editorial, Circulation, Finance and Production/Manufacturing departments. All Athlon Special Interest Media editors will report to Cathy, who will be based in New York City.

“Cathy is an extraordinary editor with a formidable track record of success in both launching and reinventing magazines throughout her career,” said Tracey Altman. “She has a deep understanding of our audience and her unmatched leadership, personality and drive will play a significant role in helping to elevate the Athlon Special Interest titles in the marketplace.”

During Cathy’s illustrious magazine career, she has held a number of prominent editor positions, including: Executive Editor of Seventeen Magazine, Managing Editor of YM, Executive Editor of McCall’s, Deputy Editor of Lifetime Magazine, Editor in Chief of Rosie Magazine, Acting Editor in Chief of Country Living Magazine and Editor in Chief of Diversion Media. Most recently, Cathy has consulted on editorial projects for Sterling Publishing, Conde Nast, Hearst Magazines’ Consumer Marketing Department, Consumerreports.com and HGTV Magazine.

Cathy graduated Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa from Douglass College, Rutgers University. She and her husband reside in Norwalk, CT.