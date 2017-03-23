AMG/Parade Promotes Kevin Craig To Senior Vice President Of Newspaper Relations Group

Like & Share E&P:

AMG/Parade Executive Vice President of Newspaper Relations Dave Barber announced today that Kevin Craig has been promoted to Senior Vice President of AMG/Parade’s Newspaper Relations Group.

In his role, Kevin will manage relationships with AMG/Parade’s newspaper partners in primary regions of the South, New England and select Midwestern markets. He will also help create new partnership opportunities for the distribution of titles and assist with the strategy for AMG/Parade’s print and replica versions for 75+ consumer newsstand magazines, which helps partner newspapers market premium/bonus day distribution. He will also assist in the continued launch of TV Times.

“Kevin Craig is the master at building relationships with our newspaper publishers and their executive teams,” said Dave Barber. “He is a natural-born leader who truly embodies the AMG/Parade brand and all of its goals. He has done such an incredible job for our organization and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside an executive of his caliber.”

Most recently, Kevin served as Vice President in the Newspaper Relations Group at AMG/Parade. Prior to that, he was VP of Newspaper Relations Group at Parade magazine for five years. Before joining Parade, Kevin was Director of Sales & Marketing for Signature Offset in Boulder, Colorado. Prior to that, he served as Vice President/National Accounts for the paper manufacturer AbitibiBowater, Inc. Kevin graduated from Auburn University with a B.S. in Marketing and received an MBA from San Diego State University. Kevin and his wife Jennifer reside in Raleigh, N.C. with their daughter Rylee.