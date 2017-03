Like & Share E&P:

Robert Levin has been named the editor-in-chief of amNewYork.

Levin, who has been senior editor of the paper since 2015, replaces Bob Shields, who is moving to Newsday as an associate managing editor.

amNewYork is part of Newsday Media Group.