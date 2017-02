Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/amy-griffith-named-star-banner-advertising-director/

Amy Griffith is the Ocala Star-Banner’s new advertising director, Publisher Jim Doughton announced on Wednesday.

Griffith, 47, has worked at the paper since April as advertising manager. She is a lifelong newspaper reader and worker, having started in high school as a news correspondent at the paper where her father worked, the Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) Times Leader.