Andrew MacLeod Named Postmedia President and Chief Operating Officer

Postmedia Network Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew MacLeod to the newly created role of President and Chief Operating Officer – adding President to his current scope. Paul Godfrey continues in the role of Postmedia’s Chief Executive Officer – a position he has held since the Company’s inception in 2010 –in a move that formalizes a clear succession plan and acknowledges the collaborative executive structure already in place at Postmedia.

“I am delighted to appoint Andrew MacLeod to the new role of President and Chief Operating Officer,” said Paul Godfrey, Chief Executive Officer. “Since joining Postmedia in 2014, Andrew has shown strong leadership and an innovative and strategic approach that has moved our company in new directions including the launch of new initiatives and partnerships leading directly to new revenues.

Appointing Andrew to the role of President and COO now, makes our succession planning process transparent and sets up a seamless transition for the future.”

Andrew Macleod joined Postmedia in 2014 as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer and was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2016.

“This is a tremendously important time for our industry and our company as we fight to bring viable solutions forward in a deeply disrupted ecosystem,” said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Operating Officer. “I want to personally thank Paul for his guidance and support. I am privileged to be included in the future of this company and look forward to continued collaboration among a highly skilled and dedicated executive team.”