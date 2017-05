Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/andy-adams-stepping-down-as-lufkin-news-editor/

After about 25 years with The Lufkin News, Andy Adams is stepping down as editor this week to join the Lufkin Independent School District.

Adams, a 1988 graduate of Lufkin High School, joined The Lufkin News around 1987 as a sports stringer, taking calls, designing pages, and eventually covering and photographing Lufkin Panther games.