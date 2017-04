Like & Share E&P:

The Federal Way Mirror’s new publisher is not a stranger to the community.

Sound Publishing has hired former Federal Way Mirror editor Andy Hobbs as the new publisher, beginning May 1. He takes over for Rudi Alcott, who was promoted to lead Sound Publishing’s digital sales team at the beginning of March.