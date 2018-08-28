People PeopleInTheNews 

AP Names Peter Morgan, Joe Danborn to Leadership Roles in Eastern U.S.

Staff | Associated PressAugust 28, 2018

The Associated Press has named an experienced photo manager and a longtime news editor to leadership roles guiding its coverage of the northeastern United States.

Peter Morgan, the photo editor for New York and New Jersey, will take over as AP’s East Region deputy news director for storytelling and photos. Joe Danborn, AP’s news editor for the Rockies, will serve as the region’s deputy news director for newsgathering.

Comments:

