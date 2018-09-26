Arizona Daily Sun Publisher Don Rowley Set to Retire
Lee Enterprises, a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 49 markets, announced today that Arizona Daily Sun Publisher Don Rowley will retire effective September 30, 2018. The company said an interim leadership plan would be announced in the near future.
“I congratulate Don Rowley on an outstanding newspaper career and wish him many fulfilling retirement years,” said Cathy Hughes, Lee’s tier 3 group publisher.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: