Bakersfield Californian Chief Photographer Felix Adamo Announces Retirement

Staff | Bakersfield CalifornianSeptember 28, 2018

For nearly 40 years, Californian Chief Photographer Felix Adamo has chronicled Kern County with an artist’s eye through photographs capturing moments of tragedy, joy and stunning beauty.

After shooting thousands of court cases, community celebrations, sports events and candid moments of daily life in Bakersfield and beyond, Adamo, 65, retires from The Californian on Friday. He was hired in 1979.

