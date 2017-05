Like & Share E&P:

Barbara Leader, an award-winning journalist with deep roots in northeastern Louisiana, has rejoined The News-Star and thenewsstar.com as editor.

She returns to the media company where she worked for nine years as a News-Star news reporter. But her roots in the region run far deeper, including her childhood in Hebert and graduation from the University of Louisiana Monroe.