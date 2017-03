Like & Share E&P:

Announcement from Marty Baron, executive editor, Cameron Barr and Emilio Garcia-Ruiz, managing editors:

We are delighted to announce that Barbara Vobejda has been named deputy managing editor.

As all of you know full well, Barbara bears huge responsibilities for our daily coverage and carries them out with admirable energy, enthusiasm and rigor.