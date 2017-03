Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/beau-laird-named-advertising-director-of-the-tuscaloosa-news/

The Tuscaloosa News has promoted Beau Laird to be its next director of advertising.

“I have always had a strong passion for serving and providing the best customer service to our clients,” Laird said. “The News will continue to provide unmatched products to our loyal print subscribers and advertisers while also remaining the No. 1 trusted digital solution in Tuscaloosa County and West Alabama as well.”