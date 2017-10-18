People PeopleInTheNews 

Beryl Love Named Executive Editor of Cincinnati Enquirer

Staff Report | Cincinnati EnquirerOctober 18, 2017

Beryl Love, a Cincinnati native and executive editor at USA Today, on Tuesday was named executive editor of the Cincinnati Enquirer and regional editor for the USA TODAY Network’s Ohio region.

It’s a homecoming for Love, who started his nearly 20-year career with parent company Gannett at the Enquirer, where he held several newsroom positions, including news editor and general manager of the Enquirer’s magazine division.

