Beryl Love Named Executive Editor of Cincinnati Enquirer
Beryl Love, a Cincinnati native and executive editor at USA Today, on Tuesday was named executive editor of the Cincinnati Enquirer and regional editor for the USA TODAY Network’s Ohio region.
It’s a homecoming for Love, who started his nearly 20-year career with parent company Gannett at the Enquirer, where he held several newsroom positions, including news editor and general manager of the Enquirer’s magazine division.
Read More
Like & Share E&P: