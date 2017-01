Like & Share E&P:

Beverly Joyce, publisher of The Herald Bulletin, has been appointed to also serve as publisher of the Hendricks County Flyer of Avon.

Robyn McCloskey, senior vice president/operations of the papers’ parent company, Community Newspaper Holdings, Inc., said the change is effective immediately and reflects Joyce’s leadership skills.