BH Media Group has appointed Alton Brown to be the next publisher of the Winston-Salem Journal and vice president of the North Carolina Group of the company, which includes the News & Record.

Brown is currently regional publisher of the Lynchburg, Virginia Group, according to a statement from Terry J. Kroeger, BH Media Group’s president and chief executive officer.