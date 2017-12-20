BH Media Group Announces Leadership Changes

BH Media Group has announced several leadership changes in 2018.

Lissa Cupp will join BH Media Group as its chief marketing officer. She most recently served as senior vice president, consumer at Angie’s List. Before that, she held senior marketing roles at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, e-commerce firm Chalkfly and Acco Brands. Cupp will be charged with marketing BH Media’s print and digital products to drive revenue growth for the company.

In addition, Thom Kastrup will serve as an executive vice president and chief revenue officer. He will direct advertising and consumer revenue segments for BH Media. Kastrup also will have oversight of the company’s digital transformation efforts, which are aimed at finding sustainable business models for the future. Kastrup joins the company’s other current executive vice president, Doug Hiemstra, who in 2018 will oversee technology advancements for internal and external customers, the company’s commercial printing business and shared services.

Also announced, Josh Rinehults was named vice president and corporate controller. He previously served as controller for the newspaper group. In his new role, he will have responsibility for all company operations. Brenda Draheim was promoted from treasurer and controller to vice president of accounting. Phil Taylor was named president of the Omaha World-Herald, BH Media’s largest newspaper. Taylor previously was vice president and general manager. BH Media CEO Terry Kroeger will continue to serve as the newspaper’s publisher.