Bob Ashley, the editor of The Herald-Sun newspaper, is retiring after more than a decade of leading its newsroom.

Ashley’s last day at the paper will be on June 23, at which time Mark Schultz, the current editor of The Chapel Hill News and The Durham News, will assume the top position.