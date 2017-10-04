People PeopleInTheNews 

Bob Brunjes, President of Treasure Coast Newspapers, Announces Retirement

Eve Samples | Treasure Coast Newspapers October 4, 2017

Bob Brunjes made his first dime in the news business tossing newspapers onto lawns as a boy in New Jersey.

He studied advertising at the University of Florida in the 1970s, where he met the aspiring journalist who would become his wife, Amy.

And in the decades that followed, Brunjes leveraged his outgoing personality to drive bottom-line results for several newspaper advertising departments across South Florida.

