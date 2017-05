Like & Share E&P:

The Houston County News will have a new publisher June 1.

Bob Fleck will take over as publisher of the River Valley Media Group, which includes the News, La Crosse Tribune, Winona Daily News and Chippewa Herald, and several weekly newspapers and specialty publications.