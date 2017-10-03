Bob O’Leary Named VP of Revenue Diversification at The Daily Gazette
A newspaper industry veteran has rejoined The Daily Gazette as vice president of revenue diversification.
The title is a new one at the newspaper, and an important one as the company evolves with a changing media marketplace.
Bob O’Leary said his role will be to supplement the traditional revenue gained from sale of newspapers and advertising as the 123-year-old family-owned company continues its mission as a source of news and information for the Capital Region.
