Bob O’Leary Named VP of Revenue Diversification at The Daily Gazette

John Cropley | Daily Gazette October 3, 2017

A newspaper industry veteran has rejoined The Daily Gazette as vice president of revenue diversification.

The title is a new one at the newspaper, and an important one as the company evolves with a changing media marketplace.

Bob O’Leary said his role will be to supplement the traditional revenue gained from sale of newspapers and advertising as the 123-year-old family-owned company continues its mission as a source of news and information for the Capital Region.

