After 43 years in the news business and a decade leading Manatee County’s newspaper, Bradenton Herald publisher Bob “Buzz” Turner will retire, effective June 1.

Turner, 65, arrived at the Bradenton Herald in 1979 with more than a decade of newspaper experience already under his belt.