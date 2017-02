Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/bradley-roberts-named-times-journal-managing-editor/

After two-and-a-half years of being managing editor at the Times-Journal, Heather Buckner is handing the job over to news editor Bradley Roberts, effective Feb. 9.

Buckner began the position in 2014 after graduating from Montevallo, where she was the assistant editor of Montevallo Today alumni magazine, a freelance writer for Shelby Living and Peach Living magazines and an intern for Atlanta magazine.