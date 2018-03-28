Brainworks President and CEO Dick Kitzmiller to Retire in April

Dick Kitzmiller will retire as president and CEO of Brainworks Software on April 30, after serving the company for more than 15 years and working in the newspaper and media publishing industry for 55 years.

During his tenure as CEO, Kitzmiller has led the continued growth of Brainworks as a recognized industry leader.

“Dick Kitzmiller has been a very strong leader who has made a tremendous impact on both Brainworks and the industry. Dick has been instrumental in driving the company’s strategic direction, and has laid a solid foundation for Brainworks to embark on the next stage of continued growth,” said Nik Shah, chairman of the board. “The board is grateful for Dick’s innumerable contributions to the company and his distinguished tenure as CEO over the last two years.”

“I’ve been privileged to lead one of the industry’s greatest companies,” Kitzmiller said. “After more than 15 years with the company–two years as CEO–and over 55 years in the industry, it’s time to move on and transfer Brainwork’s helm to a new generation of leadership. I look forward to working with Nik, the board and the management team during the transition period, and being an advisor to the team after retiring as CEO.”

Rick Sanders, Brainworks’ current chief operating officer, will succeed Kitzmiller as president and CEO.