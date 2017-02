Like & Share E&P:

Brandon Roberts has been named publisher and editor of the Mitchell News-Journal in Spruce Pine, N.C. Roberts has previously worked as business editor at the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, W. Va., digital and special sections editor at the Ironton (Ohio) Tribune, editor of the Georgetown (Ky.) News-Graphic and managing editor of the Highland County (Ohio) Press.