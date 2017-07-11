Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/charles-lee-named-publisher-of-lebanon-reporter-zionsville-times-sentinel/

Charles G. Lee, an accomplished newspaper executive, has been appointed publisher and advertising director of The Lebanon Reporter and the Zionsville Times-Sentinel, effective immediately.

Lee is the former sales director of the Houston Community Newspapers and Media Group, which included 25 local newspapers in suburban Houston. He left the company after it was purchased by Hearst Newspapers a year ago.