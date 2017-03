Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/charlotte-observer-editor-rick-thames-retiring-sherry-chisenhall-will-succeed-him/

Rick Thames is retiring as editor of The Charlotte Observer and will be succeeded by managing editor Sherry Chisenhall, publisher Ann Caulkins announced Wednesday.

Thames, editor since 2004, told newsroom staffers Wednesday afternoon that he was confident the Observer would continue its mission as “a vital force for truth” under Chisenhall’s leadership.