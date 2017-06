Like & Share E&P:

Western Communications, owner of the Curry Coastal Pilot and the Del Norte Triplicate in Crescent City, announced this week the retirement of Regional Publisher Cindy Vosburg, who has been with the company for 10 years.

The company has also promoted Triplicate Advertising Manager Emily Reed to the position of regional advertising director. She will oversee the advertising departments at both newspapers.