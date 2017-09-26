Clancy Ryan Named Head of Technology Sales at The Washington Post

The Washington Post names Clancy Ryan the Head of Technology Sales where he will drive revenue growth for Arc Publishing, The Post’s fast-growing software-as-a-service business, and RED, The Post’s research experimentation and development group, which builds industry-leading ad technology.

“Arc is growing at a rapid rate and as our technology offerings expand, so does our market appeal. Clancy will leverage his deep experience in software sales to allow us to broaden our client base and build on the extraordinary success we’ve seen to date,” said Scot Gillespie, CTO at The Post.