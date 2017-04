Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/columbus-publisher-will-also-lead-telegraph-as-don-bailey-steps-down/

Don Bailey, president and publisher of The Telegraph since 2013, will be stepping down from that position effective May 5.

Rodney Mahone, president and publisher of the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus since 2010, will oversee the newspapers in Macon and Columbus as the Georgia regional publisher.