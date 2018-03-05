Conan Gallaty Named Tampa Bay Times Chief Digital Officer

Conan Gallaty, one of the country’s leaders in digital publishing and innovation, has been named chief digital officer of the Tampa Bay Times.

In this new role, Gallaty will oversee the Times’ current digital efforts and the development of new content, products, and revenue streams. He also will be responsible for the company’s information technology.

“It is an honor to join the Tampa Bay Times, an organization I have long admired. By pairing its talented staff with new digital products, I see great opportunities for growth,” Gallaty said.

Gallaty, 41, is the president of digital for WEHCO Media, an Arkansas-based communications company with interests in newspapers, magazines, cable television, and digital services in six states.

A native of Georgia, Gallaty graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in publication management. He began his career as a reporter at the Rome NewsTribune in Rome, GA. As the new media director of the Augusta Chronicle, Gallaty developed the award-winning websites AugustaChronicle.com and Augusta.com, which focuses on golf. He joined the New York Times Company in 2006 as its director of online operations and strategy for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Gallaty became WEHCO Media’s digital director in 2009. He held several positions at the company, including executive vice president for digital media, where he grew total digital revenue by 107 percent in four years and supervised 14 independent publishing markets. Gallaty was named WEHCO’s president of digital in 2017.

“Conan Gallaty has proven himself as a leader in digital publishing and innovation at every chapter of his career, and I am confident he will make a big difference at the Times,” said Paul Tash, the Times chairman and chief executive.

Gallaty will start at the Times in April.

Executive recruiting firm Russell Reynolds Associates assisted the Times in its search.