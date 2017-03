Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/courtney-brummer-clark-named-managing-editor-of-the-daily-nonpareil/

Courtney Brummer-Clark, an editor at the Omaha World-Herald, has been named managing editor of The Daily Nonpareil effective Monday.

Brummer-Clark replaces former Nonpareil Managing Editor John Schreier, who has accepted a position with another BH Media newspaper.