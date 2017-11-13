Cox Media Group Names Four New Vice Presidents to Lead Its Award-Winning Atlanta-Area Media Brands

Cox Media Group (CMG) has appointed four highly-talented and proven leaders who will work together to fully integrate CMG’s portfolio of traditional and digital media platforms in the Atlanta area beginning in 2018.

Moya Neville is CMG Atlanta’s new VP of Sales. Neville returns to CMG after spending the last three years at Cox Media, a division of sister company Cox Communications. “I can’t tell you how fortunate I feel to be able to work with the powerhouse teams and brands that make up CMG Atlanta,” she said. “I know for a fact, that some of the best media talent in the country sit in WSB radio, TV and at the AJC. Working side-by-side with that talent and our assets to do great things for our customers, will be game changing.”

In her previous role at Cox Media, Neville developed and led the sales strategy for the enterprise, and she oversaw the revenue and profit growth of operations in Cox Media’s 20 local sales offices. Before joining Cox Media, Neville was Senior VP of Sales and Marketing for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Donna Hall is CMG Atlanta’s new VP of Marketing. A 30-year Cox veteran, Hall has been VP and Market Manager for CMG Atlanta and Athens radio stations since 2014. In Dayton, she was the Sr. VP of Marketing and Client Solutions for CMG Ohio when the company integrated its radio, TV and newspaper operations in 2010. She has great experience with operating in a fully-integrated role overseeing newspaper circulation, TV programming and Creative Services, radio promotions and B2B/B2C research and marketing for all platforms, including digital.

“I look forward to discovering how we can leverage all of our award-winning Atlanta media brands by working more closely together as one powerful media group in this highly competitive market,” said Hall. “I believe we will all truly be better together to deliver what our readers, viewers, listeners and clients count on us for.” In addition to her new CMG Atlanta marketing responsibilities, Hall will oversee programming for all Atlanta-area music stations, including in Athens, Ga.

Mark Medici is CMG Atlanta’s new VP of Audience and Newspaper Operations. Medici has been the Multi-Market Vice President of Audience. He has deep roots in free and paid consumer platforms. Medici and his teams have led the business intelligence, platform development, content optimization, content distribution and consumer sales strategies and tactics that drive CMG Newspapers’ successful print and digital audience, revenue and product development results.

“Local content has always been at the heart of CMG and at the heart of our local communities,” said Medici. “The opportunity to shape what local content looks like and how it is delivered for Atlantans and future generations, like my own kids, is pretty special.”

CMG Atlanta’s new VP of Content and Broadcast Operations is Paul Briggs. Briggs has many years of media experience in both TV and radio. During his tenure at WHBQ-TV, Briggs and his team significantly improved the performance of the station, achieving record high ratings and revenue performance, and elevating the station to a leadership position in the market. Prior to moving to Memphis, Briggs was the Director of Sales at WSOC-TV in Charlotte.

“I am thrilled to be joining the outstanding CMG Atlanta team,” added Briggs. “No other media company can match our combined TV, radio, newspaper and digital footprint in the Atlanta market. The exciting opportunities to build on integrating our award-winning news organizations and improve the experience for our readers, viewers and listeners and customers are limitless. I am very excited to get started.”

“This is the perfect leadership team to take CMG Atlanta into the future,” said CMG’s Executive Vice President Jane Williams. “Integrating CMG Atlanta is part of the company’s multi-faceted strategy to position us for future growth and success. With our integrated media approach, we have a unique opportunity in CMG’s flagship market where we offer our audiences unparalleled award-winning content, our customers comprehensive strategic business solutions, and our employees unrivaled cross-platform career opportunities.” Williams added that CMG will begin the search for Briggs’ successor in Memphis immediately.

CMG’s Atlanta-area media brands include: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, MundoHispanico, News 95.5 FM AM 750 WSB, 97.1 The River, B98.5, KISS 104.1 FM, and WSB TV Ch. 2 Action News, as well as 960 The Ref, WGAU 98.7 FM & AM1340, Magic 102.1 FM, 103.7 Chuck FM, Power 100.1 and Your Country Georgia 106.1/107.1 in Athens, Ga.