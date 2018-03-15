Cox Media Group Names Michelle Miguelez as VP of Communications and Public Affairs

Cox Media Group has named Michelle Miguelez VP of Communications and Public Affairs, effective immediately. In her new role, Miguelez will create proactive communications strategies that align with business objectives and engage employees, further strengthening CMG’s role as an Employer of Choice.

“I could not be more thrilled for Michelle to join our team,” said Mary Ellen Marcilliat-Falkner, SVP and Chief HR Officer. “She brings a wealth of experience and has a genuine passion for aligning employees with a company’s vision. Michelle joins CMG at an exciting time as we focus on strategically realigning our businesses, innovating for the future, and leveraging local scale in the markets we serve.”

Prior to joining CMG, Miguelez served as Director of Corporate Communication for Georgia Power, leading internal and external communications for the company. In that role, she developed strategic communication programs to support business units across the company, including customer service, marketing and sales, diversity and inclusion, legislative affairs, and environmental resources. Additionally, Miguelez implemented comprehensive executive communication plans that established an authentic “voice” for senior leadership and fostered a transparent and engaging employee culture. She also represented Georgia Power on the board of the Latin America Association.

Miguelez’ communications experience includes positions of increasing responsibility with the Burger King brand, where she worked in the global communication, customer service and diversity and inclusion departments throughout her 13-year tenure.

“I am very excited and honored to be part of the CMG team,” Miguelez said. “I look forward to creating fresh, authentic content that stands out in today’s ever-evolving communication landscape and resonates with audiences in a meaningful way.”