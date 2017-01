Like & Share E&P:

Mitzi Moe, 55, has been named general manager of Fergus Falls Newspapers Inc., which publishes the Daily Journal, fergusfallsjournal.com, Early Edition, Fergus Falls The Magazine, Lakes Journal and other print and digital products.

She started Monday. She will lead the retail and classified advertising and composing departments and work with Publisher Tim Engstrom in guiding the business.