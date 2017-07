Like & Share E&P:

Dan McDonald has been named publisher of the Minot Daily News effective Thursday.

McDonald comes to the Minot Daily News from the Daily Press in Escanaba, Mich., an Ogden Publishing Corporation newspaper, where he has been publisher for the past eight years.

He has been in the newspaper business for 21 years. Prior to Escanaba, he worked for 21st Century Newspapers in lower Michigan.