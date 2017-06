Like & Share E&P:

After 33 years of holding politicians to account while at The Sacramento Bee, Dan Walters will write a farewell column on Sunday.

Walters called it like it is at the Capitol through the terms of five California governors: George Deukmejian, Pete Wilson, Gray Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Brown – both times.