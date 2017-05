Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/daniel-evans-named-editor-of-lagrange-daily-news/

Times-Journal news and sports editor Daniel Evans has been named managing editor of the LaGrange [Ga.] Daily News and its affiliated publications and digital products. Evans will begin work in LaGrange May 15, and will move with his family to LaGrange in the coming weeks. The Selma-Times Journal and the LaGrange Daily News are both owned by Boone Newspapers, Inc.