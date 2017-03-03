Daniel Tedford Named Assistant Managing Editor Of Digital News For Southern California News Group

Like & Share E&P:

Daniel Tedford has been named assistant managing editor of digital news for Southern California News Group.

In this new role, he is responsible for collaborating with digital news editors across SCNG’s 11 local newspaper websites to develop audience-growth strategies and enhance how digital content is packaged and distributed. Tedford will oversee data reporting, newsletters, SEO and digital analytics. He will also collaborate closely with SCNG’s social media team, and enterprise and investigative reporting teams.

“Daniel sets a benchmark for our entire organization on how to continually learn and develop new ways to engage new audiences across emerging digital platforms,” said Frank Pine, executive editor at Southern California News Group. “His contributions have been instrumental in ongoing efforts to transform our organization into a digital-native news operation.”

Tedford most recently served as digital news director for SCNG publications within Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire, and as city editor for SCNG’s San Gabriel Valley Tribune, Pasadena Star-News and Whittier Daily News. Before that, he was a digital content specialist and reporter focusing on the San Gabriel Valley.

“We aspire to bring a unique perspective and unmatched expertise to the topics we cover, and be smart and strategic in how we produce and package those topics based on what audiences are responding to,” Tedford said.

In 2016, he was named among a list of industry innovators by Editor & Publisher within its annual “Top 25 under 35” feature, alongside SCNG digital colleague and Adtaxi vice president Kyla Rodriguez.