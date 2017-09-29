Dava Zucker Resigns as Editor of the Jackson Hole Daily
After 37 years at the helm of the Jackson Hole Daily, the valley’s most widely distributed and read newspaper, editor Dava Zucker has resigned her position.
“It has been an honor and my privilege to serve as Daily editor and work alongside all the bright, talented and dedicated staff members throughout the years,” Zucker said in an email to Teton Media Works staff. “I look forward to savoring the experience as a Daily reader.”
