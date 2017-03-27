People PeopleInTheNews 

Dave Shane Named Daily News Executive Editor

Kelly Dame | Midland Daily News March 27, 2017
Dave Shane has been named executive editor at the Midland Daily News, and will begin his new duties on April 10.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Shane said of returning to the Daily News, where he previously worked in various management positions including assistant sports editor, weekend associate editor and city editor. He is leaving his latest position as editor at the Huron Daily Tribune, where he has worked since 2012.

