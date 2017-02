Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/david-joyner-named-executive-editor-of-north-of-boston-media-group/

David Joyner has been named executive editor of North of Boston Media Group, a company that includes eight newspapers, 15 magazines and multiple digital platforms, including the Gloucester Daily Times and Cape Ann Magazine.

Joyner will oversee all editorial operations for the group and will also become executive editor of The Eagle-Tribune in North Andover. He starts the new job on Monday.