David La-Chance, a veteran writer, editor and photographer, has been named news editor of the Bennington Banner.

LaChance began this week in the position. The Williamstown, Mass., resident was most recently editor of Hemmings Sports & Exotic Car magazine with Hemmings Motor News in Bennington. Before that position, he was an associate editor with Hemmings Motor News. He started with Hemmings in 2005.