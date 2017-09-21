Deseret News Names Jeff Simpson President and Publisher

Keith B. McMullin, chairman of the Deseret News Publishing Company Board of Directors, today named media veteran Jeff Simpson president and publisher of the Deseret News.

Simpson, a Deseret News board member and president of Deseret Book in Salt Lake City, is an experienced media executive whose career is founded on finding creative solutions to challenges facing media companies. His appointment builds on the foundation laid by the naming of Deseret News editor and head content officer Doug Wilks in November, and head digital officer Burke Olsen in December.

“Jeff’s record of proven, principled leadership has served our companies well for many years,” said McMullin, who is also president of Deseret Management Corp. “He now joins a skilled leadership team in furthering the bright future for the Deseret News as its strong local and national voice continues to grow.”

Simpson began his career at Walt Disney Pictures and Buena Vista Television. He then built Excel Entertainment Group, which became a successful independent media distributor which was later acquired by Desert Book. Thereafter, he served as president and CEO of Bonneville International, which oversees KSL Broadcasting and other broadcast entities.

Simpson will maintain his position as president of Deseret Book and will assume his new responsibilities immediately.

“I’m excited to join this team of professionals at the Deseret News,” Simpson said. “In a crowded media landscape, we take seriously our role to be a valued news and information source and to be a watchdog, protecting the rights and interests of families and society based on principles of truth.”